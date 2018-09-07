Hurricane Florence weakened to a tropical storm Thursday night, but the National Hurricane Center predict it will re-intensify to a Category 3 storm. The Carolinas are asked to be alert as the forecast track is still undetermined. Florence, which was a Category 4 hurricane, is experiencing strong vertical wind shear that has torn it apart, but the storm is expected to re-intensify this weekend, as it moves over warm water and wind duos shearing the system.

Experts believe Florence will become a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday, Category 2 on Monday, and grow to a Category 3 on Wednesday. As of September 7, 2018, an advisory from the National Hurricane Center, stated Florence has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and is moving to the west at 7 mph. It is about 900 miles east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands and about 985 miles east-southeast of Bermuda.

#Florence will restrengthen back to a hurricane this weekend as it gets close to the east coast. Too early to stay exactly where it is heading. At 6 am, I'm looking over all the possibilities. pic.twitter.com/xsEAolaGQF — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) September 7, 2018

The Hurricane Center stated change in intensity is expected today, however, Florence is forecast to strengthen become a hurricane over the weekend, again. Expert expects an area of low pressure 500 miles west of the Cabo Verde Island to become a tropical depression, due to the area being 90 percent likelihood of formation in the next 48 hours. Near the west coast of Africa, a tropical wave and low-pressure system has a chance of also becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm over the weekend, given an 80 percent likelihood of formation in the next 48 hours.

Experts would like to remind the public it is hurricane season, which is why plans should be made beforehand if such events occur.