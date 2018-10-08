Menu
candy (1) Read this Next

The Most Popular Halloween Candy According to Your Birth Year
Advertisement
One Theme Park is Challenging Guests to Stay in a Coffin for 30 Hours

Hi, claustrophobia, it’s me. If spending 30 hours in a “slightly used” dark coffin is your idea of a great time do we have an announcement for you. Six Flags is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Screams in the scariest way possible: sticking 6 guests in a coffin for 30 hours. Of course, there is a prize for all guests who are able to stay in the coffin for the full 30 hours.

Each Six Flags location in America will be participating. The list includes:

  • Six Flags Great Adventure
  • La Ronde
  • Six Flags Over Georgia
  • Six Flags Magic Mountain
  • Six Flags Discovery Kingdom
  • Six Flags Great America
  • Frontier City
  • Six Flags Over Texas
  • Six Flags St. Louis
  • Six Flags America
  • Six Flags New England
  • Six Flags Darien Lake
  • Six Flags Fiesta Texas
  • The Great Escape

Coffin dwellers looking to participate can apply online at the Six Flags of their choice. Each park will be holding the contest at different times so make sure to check with your local Six Flags to learn when the Fright Fest 30-Hour Coffin Challenge will be taking place.

If accepted to participate, coffin dwellers will be given two tickets to the park, one for themselves and one for a friend. The friend will be able to stay and keep the contestant company, but once operating hours end, the contestants are all alone…or are they? Fright Fest Freaks are said to be active in the middle of the night.

Contestants will receive a six-minute bathroom break every hour and will receive meals throughout the day to eat in their coffins. The contestants will also be able to charge their phones with a provided charging station to share their experience on social media.

Participants that last the 30 hours will receive $300 plus 2019 Gold Season Passes. Some parks are even offering mattress vouchers as a prize along with the coffin itself.

Read: World’s ‘Scariest’ Haunted House Requires A Safe Word and A Waiver Before Entering!!

Lyndsay Burginger About the author:
Lyndsay Burginger is a food and lifestyle writer as well as the Managing Editor of Wide Open Eats. Lyndsay has worked for companies such as America's Test Kitchen and Disney, and holds degrees in Creative Writing and Culinary Arts. When she's not writing or cooking you can find Lyndsay traveling ...Read more
View More Articles

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Stories You Might Like