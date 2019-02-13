14-year-old Gage Haynes is pleading for a package thief to return a box that was left on his front porch, that contained his chemotherapy medicine. Hayes, from Las Vegas, is currently fighting a rare blood cancer called Systemic Mastocytosis, a disorder that results in an excessive number of mast cells in your body.

Haynes was diagnosed when he was six months old. Although it’s a rare form of cancer, Haynes says growing up with it has made him used to it, and with the help from the medication he takes daily, he has found a way to help treat it on a daily basis. Haynes takes eight Rydapt pills every day.

Surveillance video from that day shows the Nevada porch pirate holding a soda in one hand and an orange in another, getting close to their front door and taking two packages containing Haynes’ medicine. His mother, Stacey Shavinsky, says her son’s medication cost is more than the family can afford and ask for financial assistance since it cost 40 thousand dollars a month since the FDA has not approved the chemo medication for anyone under 18.

Due to the cash value of the package, the Las Vegas Police stated the suspect could face a felony theft charge. The suspect is believed to be in his 20s and is about 6 feet tall with a medium build.

Help identify this criminal who stole chemotherapy medication from a young child in our community! If you have information, please contact NWAC Investigators at 702-828-8577 or @CrimeStoppersNV to remain anonymous. Ref. LVMPD Event # LLV19029999979 https://t.co/4TFrbUPdsH — LVMPD NWAC (@LVMPDNWAC) February 12, 2019

Systemic Mastocytosis is a form of mastocytosis in which mast cells accumulate in internal tissues and organs such as the spleen, liver, bone marrow, and small intestines. Treatment for SM is based on the symptoms and signs present in each person. Symptoms usually include bleeding disorders such as anemia, gastrointestinal symptoms such as abdominal pain, nauseous, diarrhea, or vomiting, hives, anaphylactoid reactions, and enlarged liver, spleen, and lymph nodes.

The teenager’s family has created a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of his cancer treatments. Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Northwest Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-8577 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.