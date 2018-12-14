Menu
This Is The New World's Hottest Pepper And Our Mouth Is On Fire Read this Next

This Is The World's Hottest Pepper And Our Mouths Are On Fire!!
Advertisement
truck in living room Twitter: @Drew Karedes

TEMPLETON, Mass. (AP) — A pickup truck has smashed through a home in Massachusetts, barely missing a woman who was asleep on her couch.

Police say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Templeton.

Tracy Samuels, who was sleeping on the couch, says she heard a loud bang, woke up and said, “Why is there a truck in my living room?”

The truck destroyed the family’s Christmas tree and their gifts, but no one was injured in the crash.

Tracy Samuels’ husband, Jason, says the items they lost are replaceable. But he says he and his wife have been together for 27 years, and he can’t replace her.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, and no charges have been filed.

The home has been temporarily condemned.

Watch: Why You Should Visit Dollywood for the Holidays

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Stories You Might Like