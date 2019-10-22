When was the last time you thanked a serviceman or servicewomen? While Veterans Day on Monday, November 11, is the national day of observance for those who have served our country, active-duty military members and veterans alike deserve recognition year-round. No matter where you stand, it is indeed the dedication and hard work of our military that has protected our right to basic freedoms. That’s why it’s such a treat to tell you about all of these deals available for veterans and active-duty military members this weekend. As always, it’s best to check in with your nearest restaurant location to be sure they are observing these deals, as well.

2019 Veteran’s Day Restaurant Deals

Golden Corral

Retirees, veterans, National Guard, and Reserves are invited to Golden Corral on Monday, November 11 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm to enjoy a free buffet meal.

Chili’s

Active military and veterans may visit participating locations and receive a free meal.

Chicken Salad Chick

Customers with a military ID will receive a free Chick meal and drink on November 11.

Farmer Boys

Active-duty military personnel and veterans will receive a free Big Cheese cheeseburger on November 11.

IHOP

Active-duty military and retired military with ID will receive Red, White & Blue pancakes for free or a free breakfast combo on November 11.

Applebee’s

Active-duty military and veterans have the choice of seven different entrées free of charge on Veterans Day, November 11. The options even include the American Standard burger, the Oriental Chicken Salad, and Double Crunch Shrimp.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Veterans and active-duty military members will receive a small order of traditional or boneless wings with small fries, for free on Monday.

The Chop House

Veterans will receive a 50 percent discount off any dine-in lunch or dinner entree with a valid military ID.

Cracker Barrel

With proof of military service, customers will receive a free slice of Double Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or Pumpkin Pie Latte. All 660 locations are participating.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Customers with a valid military ID will receive a free doughnut of choice on November 11.

54th Street Grill

Active-duty military and veterans will receive a free entrée for up to $12 on November 11.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

All veterans and military members with a valid ID will receive a card for a free combo meal. A purchase is not required and the card can be redeemed on Saturday, November 11, 2019 or until November 30, 2019.

Freebirds World Burrito

All customers with a military ID will receive a buy one, get one free deal on any adult-size entrée.

Friendly’s

Show a valid military ID and customers will receive a free breakfast, lunch, or dinner from a special menu at Friendly’s.

Hooters

Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free entrée. Choices include a 10-piece order of wings, a Hooters burger, or buffalo chicken salad.

Houlihan’s

Active-duty military and veterans will receive a free entrée from a special menu.

Hy-Vee

Veterans dining during regular breakfast houses will receive a free breakfast buffet meal.

Olive Garden

A special menu to active-duty military and veterans will be available with the choice of a free entrée. The menu will feature popular Olive Garden items, and entrées will be served with unlimited soup, salads, and garlic bread sticks.

Outback Steakhouse

Show a military ID and customers will receive a free Bloomin’ Onion appetizer with a free beverage on November 11.

All veterans and active-duty military will receive 20 percent off their checks from November 8 to 11.

Red Lobster

Active-duty military and veterans will receive a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and fries on November 11th.

Red Robin

Customers with a valid military ID will receive a free Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries on Saturday, November 11.

Sizzler

Customers with a valid military ID will receive a free lunch from opening until 4 p.m. on Monday. The options include a 6-ounce sirloin steak or jumbo crispy shrimp, along with a side dish. Drink options include coffee, iced tea, or a fountain drink.

TCBY

All veterans receive their first 6 oz. of frozen yogurt free on Monday the 11th.

Texas Roadhouse

With proof of military service, customers cal select among a free lunch order menu on Monday. The menu features burgers, sandwiches, pork chops, or fried chicken. A choice of sides and a free non-alcoholic beverage is included.

TGI Fridays

Customers with a valid military ID will receive a free lunch menu item worth up to $12 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

White Castle

Active-duty military and veterans will receive a free breakfast combo or Castle Combo meal.

2018 Veteran’s Day Deals

Boston Market

From November 10 to November 12, customers can print a coupon from the website to receive a free individual meal with the purchase of another meal and a drink.

This promotion is for all customers, and no proof of military service is required.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Customers with a military ID will receive a free entrée of $12.95 or lesser value on Friday, November 10, and Saturday, November 11.

Charlie Brown’s Steakhouse

Veterans and active-duty military will eat lunch for free on Friday, November 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.,m. with a valid military ID.

Fazoli’s

From November 10 through November 12, Fazoli’s is offering veterans and active-duty military personnel a free order of spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce.

Fogo de Chao

The Brazilian steakhouse chain is offering 50 percent off to customers who show a military ID from November 10 to 12. For the whole family, Fogo de Chao is offering 10 percent off the meals of up to three guests.

Hoss’s Family Steak & Sea House

Veterans and active-duty military will have a choice of four meals on Friday, November 10 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. with a valid military ID.

Spaghetti Warehouse

During the weekend of November 10 through November 12, all customers can use an online coupon to receive a buy one, get one free deal on select entrées.

Arooga’s

Customers with a military ID will receive a choice of specialty pretzels for free on Saturday. Choices include the Arooga’s Crab Pretzel or the Arooga’s Buffalo Pretzel.

Aspen Creek Grill

Active-duty military members and veterans will receive a free meal on November 10 and 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Back Yard Burgers

All customers with military ID will receive a free Classic Burger on Saturday, November 11.

Ben’s Soft Pretzels

On Veterans Day, the chain is offering a free jumbo soft pretzel to eligible customers.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Veterans and active military members will receive a special $9.99 Certified Angus Beef Top Sirloin Steak with mashed potatoes, broccoli, and a beverage from open to 3 p.m.

Bob Evans

On Saturday, veterans and active duty personnel are offered a choice between six free entrées on a Veterans Day menu that includes a stack of hotcakes, the country biscuit breakfast, the country fried steak dinner, or the Farm Boy sandwich.

Bonefish Grill

Active-duty military and retired service members with a military ID will receive a free order of Bang Bang Shrimp on November 11.

Bruegger’s Bagels

Customers with a military ID will receive a free small cup of drip coffee on November 11.

California Pizza Kitchen

Customers with a military ID or in uniform will have a choice of free entrées on Saturday. The deal includes select pizzas, pasta dishes, and salads.

Chevy’s

On Saturday, customers in military uniform or those with proper ID will receive a free Fresh Mex 3-Item Combo. The choices include enchiladas, soft or crispy tacos, tamales, flautas, or chile relleno. All combos come with rice, corn tamalito, and a choice of three different kinds of beans.

Chuck E. Cheese

With proof of military service, customers will receive a free one-topping personal pizza.

Cici’s Pizza

Customers with a military ID will access the pizza buffet for free.

Denny’s

All active, non-active, and retired military personnel can get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam Breakfast from 5:00 AM to Noon on Monday, November 12.

Hickory Tavern

Customers with a military ID will receive 50 percent off a special menu, but alcoholic beverages are not included in this deal.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

All active-duty military and veterans with ID have the choice of any burger on the Hopdoddy menu, free of charge on Saturday.

IKEA

Veterans can enjoy a free entrée at IKEA locations on Saturday, November 11, with a valid form of military ID

JJ’s Red Hots

With proof of military service on Veterans Day, customers will receive a free meal that includes unlimited hot dogs, sausages, sides, and non-alcoholic drinks.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Veterans will receive a free appetizer with the presentation of this coupon.

Krispy Kreme

Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free doughnut and small coffee on Veterans Day.

Lamar’s Donuts

Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free donut and 12-ounce coffee.

Little Caesars

Active-duty military and veterans will receive a Hot-N-Ready lunch combo that is free of charge between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on November 11.

This combo includes a 20-ounce Pepsi beverage with four slices of pizza.

LongHorn Steakhouse

Those with proof of military service will receive a free appetizer or dessert at LongHorn Steakhouse, along with 10 percent off the table’s bill.

Macaroni Grill

All active-duty military and veterans will receive a free order of Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

On Veterans Day, customers with a military ID are entitled to two free entrées, one for themselves and one for a “significant other” at the table.

Mimi’s Café

With the purchase of a drink and proof of military service, customers have a choice of entrées for free. The options include the brioche French toast, farmhouse tacos, and Asian chicken chopped salad.

Mission BBQ

Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free sandwich and slice of cake on November 11.

Native Grill and Wings

Customers with a military ID will receive one free item from the menu that is $11.99 or less.

99 Restaurant & Pub

With a military ID, you can purchase any entrée between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday and you will receive a second meal from the $9.99 menu for free.

O’Charley’s

Show a military ID on Saturday and enjoy a free meal from the $9.99er Menu for free.

On the Border

Customers with a military can mix and match choices of tacos, enchiladas, and other items with a free Create-Your-Own-Combo meal on Saturday.

Quaker Steak & Lube

Veterans Day deals will vary based on location, but options include free meals from a select menu and 50 percent off orders for veterans and active members of the military.

Ruby Tuesday

Receive a free appetizer worth up to $10 when customers with a valid military ID dine in the restaurant.

Shoney’s

Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free all-you-can-eat breakfast from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Veterans Day.

Tijuana Flats

Customers with a military ID will receive a choice of a free entrée.

Wienerschnitzel

Customers in military uniform or in possession of a valid military ID will enjoy a free chili dog, small fries, and small Pepsi on Saturday.

World of Beer

Customers with a valid military ID will receive a free draught beer or $5 off the total bill on Saturday.

We will update this list as more deals become available.

The post was edited to reflect that Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers does not require a purchase to receive a card.