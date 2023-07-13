Additional Emails Reveal Hunter Biden’s Ultimate Purpose With Burisma

More emails have been uncovered by Fox News Digital showing Hunter Biden used his relationship to his father to sell access to high-ranking US officials.

The beleaguered son of President Biden who makes Tony Montana look like Tony Rhode Island, Hunter Biden’s emails show an exchange with Burisma executives about a contract with the purpose of avoiding a federal probe into Mykola Zlochevsky, Burisma’s then-president and founder. This exchange occurred a month before then-Vice President Joe Biden went to Ukraine and threatened to stop $1 billion in aid unless the country’s chief prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, was fired.

As is well known, Hunter Biden was paid $1 million a year as a board member of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, beginning in May 2014, while his father was Vice President. But two months after Joe Biden left office, Hunter Biden’s Burisma salary was cut in half. At the time, Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi wrote in an email to Hunter Biden that although his salary being cut in two, it was “still the highest in the company and higher than the standard director’s monthly fees.”

Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the chair of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, has said of the emails, “Evidence makes it clear that Hunter Biden was only appointed to Burisma’s board of directors because of his last name and family’s network. The Department of Justice has been sitting on a mountain of evidence pointing to the Bidens’ corruption for years but has been engaged in a coverup. We need to root out this politicization and misconduct at the Department of Justice and deliver answers, transparency, and accountability to the American people.”

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), who sits on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, stated to Fox News Digital, “The sequence of events that led to the firing of Viktor Shokin, and the subsequent comments by then-Vice President Biden, raise serious concerns as to what machinations were really at play, and were purposefully concealed from the American people.”

It should be noted that when President Trump asked Ukraine to look into this corruption, he was impeached by Democrats.