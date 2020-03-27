Oh gosh, just look at this moron, and I say that word very likely. As the Corona pandemic is getting worse every day, a new video has surfaced on social media which heavily made me cringe. The video was posted by Marcus Martinez on Instagram and Twitter, which show an Amazon delivery worker literally spitting on a package after dropping it off at the front door.

So gross, I can’t even believe this delivery man would do this. One, because you never know if this guy’s full of diseases or something, and two, the disrespect. Especially since the coronavirus outbreaks has a lot of people focused on social distancing, proper hygiene, and sanitation trying to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

What this Amazon delivery guy didn’t know was that the house had an Amazon ring device. After spitting, the man catches some of the spit and appears to wipe it on top of the package as more spit falls out of his mouth. He then just nonchalantly pretends nothing happened and takes a photo to verify that the delivery was done.

According to Martinez, when he received a box he saw a big wet spot on it and then decided to check the cameras to see why. After uploading the video, a customer service representative from Amazon confirmed that the driver was a third-party delivery service and he has been reported.

In response to the incident, Amazon spoke to Business Insider, stating, “This is clearly not representative of drivers who deliver for Amazon and the care they take for customers around the world every day. We are aggressively investigating to understand what may have occurred in this situation. If it truly was a malicious act by the driver, we will be sure he is held accountable, up through and including law enforcement action.”

Still, this is ridiculous. Honestly, what was going on in this man’s head to do this? It this some sort or weird and stupid prank? So many questions. Lock this man up!