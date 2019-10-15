Menu
Fort Worth Cop Murder Read this Next

Texas Officer Charged with Murder for Shooting Black Woman During Welfare Check
Advertisement
Man Charged For Cold Case Killing of ‘Six Million Dollar Man’ Director WSOC-TV via AP
WSOC-TV via AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man in the cold-case killing of a TV director who worked on “The Incredible Hulk,” ”The Six Million Dollar Man” and other shows more than three decades ago.

The district attorney’s office in Los Angeles said Tuesday that 53-year old Edwin Jerry Hiatt is facing one count of murder with a special allegation that he used a deadly weapon to kill director, Barry Crane.

Officials say Hiatt was linked to the 1985 killing with DNA evidence. Hiatt was arrested in North Carolina and is awaiting extradition to California. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney.

Investigators believe the 57-year-old Crane was bludgeoned with a large ceramic statue before being found with a telephone cord wrapped around his neck.

Watch: Pam Beesly Was Arrested in Texas

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like