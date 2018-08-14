Menu
This 14-Year-Old Is Legally Running in Vermont's Governor Race
The internet trolls are at it again, and this time I admit, I chuckled quite a few times myself.

An Austin woman is facing a charge of theft, a third-degree felony, for using her position in the Austin Polish Society for personal use. 41-year-old Karolina Camara wrote a total of 54 checks worth $72,800 to herself and her husband while serving as treasurer for the non-profit organization. Camara was booked into Williamson County Jail earlier this month but has since been out on bond. Camera admitted she had spent funds from the nonprofit since December 2014 without the consent of the board.

The Austin Statesman tweeted a link to the article with Camara mugshot attached, and Twitter went wild, gaining attention from The Office fans. Twitter user @Surfopie joked that Camara looked like Pam Beasley, who was portrayed by well-known actress and fan favorite, Jenna Fischer.

What makes this whole ridiculous incident extra hilarious is the fact that in the series finale, Pam and her husband Jim Halpert left their job site (Dunder Mifflin) and moved to Austin to pursue Halpert’s dream of pursuing a sports management startup.

If found guilty, Camara could face up to 10 years in prison. This is how we think she is feeling right now.

