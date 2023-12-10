Beloved Actress Dead at 51

Actress, model, and producer Keisha Nash Whitaker passed away this week at the age of 51. A cause of death has not been released.

The former couple’s 25-year-old daughter, True, shared the tragic news on social media Thursday, but did not provide a cause of death. “Goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond. The most beautiful woman in the world,” she wrote in her Instagram Story. “Thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I’ll see you in my dreams and I’ll feel you in my heart.” https://www.nydailynews.com/2023/12/07/forest-whitaker-ex-wife-keisha-dead/

Keisha was married to the iconic actor Forest Whitaker for 22 years until their divorce in 2018. The couple shares two children: Keisha’s daughter, Autumn, 32, and Forest’s son, Ocean, 33, who were born from their previous relationships. They also have two children together, Sonnet, 27, and True, 25. Forest and Keisha met on the set of the 1994 film “Blown Away,” where Keisha played the role of Forest’s love interest.

Throughout her career, in addition to modeling, Keisha also produced a film called “Kassim the Dream” and played roles in films such as “Proud” and “Blown Away”.

Rest in peace!

SANTA MONICA, CA – MARCH 01: Forest Whitaker and Keisha Nash Whitaker attend the 2014 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Santa Monica Beach on March 1, 2014 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)