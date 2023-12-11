New Hampshire Man Charged With Threatening to Kill Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the NBC News Republican Presidential Primary Debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County on November 8, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Five presidential hopefuls squared off in the third Republican primary debate as former U.S. President Donald Trump, currently facing indictments in four locations, declined again to participate. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A New Hampshire man is facing federal charges for allegedly sending text messages in which he threatened to kill Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, authorities said.

Tyler Anderson, 30, allegedly was responding to a promotional text from Ramaswamy’s campaign team when making the threat. The message was alerting those who received it of a Ramaswamy political event taking place in Portsmouth, N.H. Anderson resides in Dover, N.H., per reports.

“Great, another opportunity for me to blow his brains out!” Anderson’s texted response read, according to the US Attorney’s office. “I’m going to kill everyone who attends and then [expletive] their corpses.”

Vivek Ramaswamy. (Getty Images)

Per Boston 25 News: “Ramaswamy was the only candidate with a listed at the event in Portsmouth at the Roundabout Diner. He was also scheduled to make stops in Nashua and Manchester on Monday.”

Anderson is facing up to five years in prison and a fine that could reach $250,000, according to the US Attorney’s office.

Boston 25 News added:

“Court paperwork indicates investigators searched his phone and found the messages in question in the ‘deleted’ items folder.

“Agents say Anderson admitted to sending the threatening text messages and that he also “sent similar threatening messages to multiple other campaigns.”

Vivek Ramaswamy, 38, founded pharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences in 2014. He announced he would be running for president in February.

