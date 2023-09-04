Beloved Iconic Actress Dead At 80

Legendary Texas actress Gayle Hunnicutt reportedly passed away at the age of 80. Hunnicutt appeared in the classic television show ‘Dallas’, in which she played Vanessa Beaumont from 1989 to 1991, the final three seasons of the show.

Despite being from Texas, Hunnicutt made her home in the UK. The Irish Mirror reports on her death…

After a divorce from British actor David Hemmings, she married the journalist and editor Sir Simon Jenkins, and alongside her acting career became a fixture of the British social scene. She is best remembered for the final three seasons of Dallas, from 1989 to 1991, in which she played Vanessa Beaumont, an English aristocrat whose long-ago affair with JR Ewing produced a son he had never known existed.

She and Jenkins divorced in 200. She made an episode of Selling London for her sale of the Primrose Hill estate that the pair had lived in for three decades. After her second divorce, she dated Richard Evans, a tennis correspondent.

Gayle’s career started when she was young. She was scouted by Warner Brothers while she was in a college production at the University of California, Los Angeles. Her first show was a comedy, Mister Roberts, which she was in at only 23. From there, she moved on to a role in Wild Angels. Notably, she made in appearance in The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes as Irene Adler.

Outside of film, she was also a theater actress. The Life and Loves of Edith Wharton was a personal two-hander project of hers that toured theaters for many years. Her ex-husband, Simon, said that she identified personally with the play. She followed that role with another appearance in a two-hander, The Two Marys.

