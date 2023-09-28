Man Loses It On Golf Course, Ripping Off His Shirt

On another seemingly enjoyable day at the golf course, a golfer lost his mind over a singular golf ball, even ripping off his shirt to ‘intimidate’ the other golfers.

As reported by the New York Post, the man who has had a long history of run-ins with the law, was in no mood to be bothered. The story goes that some friends who went out to the golf course hit one of their golf balls a little too close to a man dressed in khaki shorts and a green polo.

Instead of letting the girl who owned the ball hit it, the man picked it up, and so the debate began. The video begins with the person holding the phone saying: “We have a Karen on the golf course right now,” while the man in green was engaging in a somewhat heated dispute with the other golf cart.

It was not long before the man in green informed the group: “You’ll leave after I don’t give you a goddamn thing.” The argument continued to escalate, but the man in green would not budge, mind you, over one golf ball.

Watch Man Lose It On Golf Course, Ripping Off His Shirt

@DefinesWomen 'Full hulk guy' exposed: Viral rage-golfer has extensive criminal past that includes arrests for drugs and 'intent to riot': Once threatened a neighbor in street wearing only his underwear pic.twitter.com/QQSKkV6Wu1 — DosXXMachina (@DuosEquis) September 22, 2023

One of the passengers on the golf cart said: “I’m not going to fight on a golf course over a f***ing golf ball,” to which the man in green replied: “Then leave!”

Certainly not about to leave without the golf ball, the group on the two golf carts started getting impatient with the man repeating that he needs to give the ball back. Eventually he had enough, shouting at the man who kept saying he would not fight on the golf course.

The man in green yelled: “I’ll plant you, b**ch boy, get off the cart.” Without hesitation, the man in green went full hulk mode, flinging off his polo, unveiling his under-toned physique.

Flexing as hard as he could, with eyes bulging, the hulk golfer barked: “You see that! That’s a dude that’s been to heaven, b**ch. And you want to test God?” He then added with a fiery rage: “You f***ing come get it, s*** stack!”

In complete shock, the other golfers drove away without the all-important golf ball. As they drove off, the hulk golfer shouted after them: “Been to heaven… leave me alone!” Not your average day on the green.