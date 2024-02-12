Beyoncé Announces Country-Inspired Album Due Out Next Month

Most people don’t think of country music when they hear the name Beyoncé. But she’s decided country is where she belongs.

Videos by Rare

At least, she does for her next album, announced Sunday after the pop and R&B star appeared in a Super Bowl ad for Verizon. It will be her eighth-studio album and yes, it’s said to be country-inspiried.

Two singles, Texas Hold Em and 16 Carriages have already been dropped.

Per NBC 5 News:

The announcement came as a surprise to many, as Beyoncé has been notoriously private about her creative process. It has been long rumored that the second album could be country-inspired, chatter that kicked up again after she wore a cowboy hat to the Grammy Awards last week.

The former Destiny’s Child member has always been known for her powerful vocals, but this time around, it seems she’s taking things to the next level once again.

Fans have been taking to social media to express their excitement, with many already speculating about what the album could be called or what themes it will explore.

One thing is for sure — Beyoncé’s eighth album is going to be a game-changer, and fans can’t wait to see what she has in store for them.

The album is set to release on Friday, March 29.