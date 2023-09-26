Biden Taking Steps to Try to Stop Stumbling Before Next Election

President Joe Biden is known for many things, but perhaps mostly for his inability to avoid tripping or even falling.

So finally, it seems, Biden has a plan to try to walk without incident before the 2024 election.

As relayed by the New York Post, this includes “working with a physical therapist to improve his balance, wearing tennis shoes and using shorter stairs on Air Force One.”

Biden, 80, is believed to have arthritis in both his spine and foot, which certainly can’t help when the idea is standing up straight and avoiding spills. He will be 82 years old in 2024. He would be 86 by the end of a second term.

But based on the polls, of course, none of that will be happening. Three-fourths of Americans think he’s too old to serve a second term, per Axios. For now, everyone is just hoping he can survive his current term in one piece. His constant stumbling makes citizens wonder if that will be possible.

The Post reports:

“Since November 2021, Biden has been meeting with physical therapist Drew Contreras to perform exercises meant to improve his balance.

“Biden has been doing the exercises most mornings on the advice of his physician, who termed them ‘proprioceptive maintenance maneuvers’ in the president’s health summary released in February.”

He has also been sporting tennis shoes on a much more regular basis these days, as opposed to slippery dress shoes — which of course, are more presidential. But for Joe Biden, they also are apparently more dangerous.