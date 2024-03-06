Boy, 14, Speeds With Teen Passengers, Crashes, Injures Six

A 14-year-old Colorado boy who was not licensed to drive was likely speeding when he caused a crash that injured himself and five others, police said.

The vehicle driven by the teen struck a guardrail, veered into oncoming traffic and struck a minivan on East 88th Avenue in Commerce City.

Four juveniles were ejected from the red vehicle being driven by the teen. The boy driving was seriously injured. Two women in the minivan were taken to the hospital with what are also believed to be serious injuries, though both are expected to be OK.

“The vehicles when you look at that it’s amazing anyone survived,” Joanna Small a spokesperson for the Commerce City Police Department said, via 9News. “It’s pretty terrifying. They’re obviously both totaled and that sedan had the hood stripped off, the windshield shattered in and it was submerged in water you know it had to be pulled out of that ditch.”

Several of those involved in the crash were removed from a nearby body of water by rescue personnel.

“It doesn’t matter how old you are doesn’t matter where you’re sitting wear your seatbelt, your chances of survival, reducing your chances of injury are much higher if you follow that simple rule and it’s the law anyway,” Small added.

The 14-year-old driver could face vehicular assault charges if he survives his injuries, Small said.