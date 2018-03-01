Walmart is changing its gun-purchasing policy in the wake of the deadly school shooting on Valentine’s Day in Parkland, Florida, following the lead of Dick’s Sporting Goods, which did the same thing earlier Wednesday.





JUST IN: @Walmart says it will no longer sell guns to anyone under the age of 21. pic.twitter.com/SJhJvfQorX — Essex J. Porter (@EssexKIRO7) February 28, 2018

One of the nation’s largest retailers and sellers of guns and ammunition, Walmart announced it’s raising the age to buy a firearm in its stores to 21. “In light of recent events, we’ve taken an opportunity to review our policy on firearm sales,” the company said in a statement.

Walmart said it was working to quickly update its policies to implement the change. The retailer stopped selling in 2015 what it called “modern sporting rifles,” including the AR-15, which was used in the deadly rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School exactly two weeks ago.

Walmart is under fire after Dick's Sporting Goods banned assault rifles — but it stopped selling those guns 3 years ago https://t.co/vG5Eujgy36 pic.twitter.com/8qamXR7rdM — Business Insider (@businessinsider) February 28, 2018

“We take seriously our obligation to be a responsible seller of firearms and go beyond federal law by requiring customers to pass a background check before purchasing any firearm,” Walmart officials said. The retailer is also removing items resembling assault-style rifles from its website, including non-lethal air soft guns and toys, officials said.

Dick’s Sporting Goods went a step further, announcing the company is ending sales of all assault-style rifles and is prohibiting the sale of guns to anyone under 21. The retailer also said its ending sales of high-capacity magazines.

We deeply believe that this country's most precious gift is our children. They are our future. We must keep them safe. Beginning today, DICK'S Sporting Goods is committed to the following: https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/BaTJ9LaCYe — DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018