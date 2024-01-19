Cargo Plane Catches Fire After Takeoff, Makes Emergency Landing

A cargo plane headed from Miami to Puerto Rico made an emergency landing shortly after takeoff, when it burst into flames.

Per NBC Miami:

The Boeing 747 was on its way to Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in Puerto Rico when the crew reported an engine failure, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement Friday. Atlas Air Flight 95 then returned safely to Miami International Airport, the agency said.

“Mayday, mayday…We have an engine fire,” the pilot can be heard telling air traffic control, in audio obtained by NBC Miami. “Request access back to the airport. No, we’ll go ahead and land. We have five souls onboard.”

According to the report, Atlas Air Flight 95 departed, experienced engine failure, and returned safely to MIA around 10:30 p.m.

During the post-flight inspection, a “softball-sized hole” was discovered above the second engine, the report said.