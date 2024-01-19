World Champion Olympian Poll Vaulter Dead At 29

Shawn Barber, an Olympian, and Canadian pole vaulter, and was a three-time NCAA pole vaulting champion has reportedly tragically passed away at the age of 29. The cause of death cited by sources at this time is ‘medical complications’.

Barber reportedly passed away in Kingwood, Texas, on Wednesday, January 17th, 2023. USA Today reports on his tragic death…

The University of Akron Department of Athletics announced Thursday the death of former Zips standout Shawn Barber. Barber, a world champion pole vaulter, Olympian and three-time NCAA champ during his time at Akron, died at his home Wednesday in Kingwood, Texas, from medical complications. Barber was 29. UA said Barber had fallen ill and had been experiencing poor health for some time. “More than just an incredible athlete, Shawn was such a good-hearted person that always put others ahead of himself,” his agent, Paul Doyle, told the Associated Press on Thursday. “It’s tragic to lose such a good person at such a young age.” Dennis Mitchell, the former Akron men’s and women’s track and field and cross country coach, described Barber to the Akron Beacon Journal on Thursday as “extremely smart” and “the nicest guy ever.” https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/olympics/2024/01/19/olympic-pole-vaulter-shawn-barber-akron-canada-dies/72281736007/