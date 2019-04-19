Footage from inside of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that ran into a storm last year shows the scary moment 30 foot waves crash into the ship as a passenger looks out the window. This was not your typical relaxing vacation at sea.

The ship was carrying more than 4,500 guests and 1,600 crew members and was heading to Port Canaveral in Florida, but it was forced to turn around and return to New Jersey due to the weather. Passengers were forced to stay in their cabins overnight while the rough winds and waves knocked items about the ship.

In the video, the passenger looking out the window says, “We’re just staying in one place, hoping not to die.”

When the waves hit, his friend says, “Jesus Christ man. We’re underwater, under the third floor.”

The ship suffered damages, and four people were injured during the storm. At times the boat was sent leaning at a 45 degree angle. The National Weather Services Ocean Prediction Center issued an alert four days prior to the cruise, but Royal Caribbean said the weather was not predicted. It was originally headed to Florida and the Bahamas, and all guests were given full refunds and discounts on future cruises.

Later that year, it was caught in another storm while on making its way to Bermuda. Stay away from the Triangle, captain!

This post was originally published on March 12, 2017.

RELATED: Newly revealed video of Michael Brown on the night he died calls the popular narrative about him into question