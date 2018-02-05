In a rally at a Cincinnati-area manufacturer, President Donald Trump said Democrats in attendance at last week’s State of the Union address were “bad energy” and “like death.” He called them “un-American” and “treasonous” for holding their applause for his address, which touched on the need for bipartisanship and cooperation, among other themes.





“Somebody said ‘treasonous,’ I guess, yeah, why not?” he added.

Trump says Democrats who didn't clap for him at the State of the Union are "un-American" and "treasonous." pic.twitter.com/lKUx0m3KKK — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 5, 2018

RELATED: Trump’s re-election campaign had a booming year in 2017 according to a new report

The remarks were planned to be about the Republican tax plan, the only substantial act of legislation passed by a GOP-led Congress in 2017; White House spokesperson Raj Shah said the event isn’t “a political event” in remarks to media before the speech. First Lady Melania Trump visited the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center to be briefed on the opioid epidemic, which has ravaged Ohio.

Trump, whose re-election campaign has already begun fundraising for a 2020 matchup, held the rally at the Sheffer Corporation in Blue Ash, Ohio. Sheffer was one of many companies to dole out a one-time bonus of $1,000 in the wake of the passage of the Republican tax cut package, according to WCPO.

Other Ohio CEOs were scheduled to attend the event as well, including Greg Carmichael of Fifth Third Bancorp, Christopher Irion of e-Cycle and Matt Schron of Jergens, Inc.

“America is once again open for business,” Trump touted, claiming to workers and executives in attendance that “factories are coming back.” He boasted that “people’s taxes” were “going way down,” according to Associated Press.

Ironically, the remarks came on a day when the Dow Jones posted one of its worst single-day losses in years. By the time markets closed, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down by a whopping 4.6 percent, or 1,175 points, according to BBC. It is the worst single-day loss since 2008 — the height of the recession. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ indices were also down, though less dramatically; the former fell 3.8 percent and the latter fell 3.7 percent.

The plunge is in stark contrast to recent all-time record highs posted by the Dow Jones as recently as last month.