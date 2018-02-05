Baby number three has arrived!

Jack Osbourne and his wife Lisa just welcomed a new bundle of joy into the world — a girl named Minnie Theodora Osbourne!





Jack and Lisa also have two daughters named Andy Rose and Pearl Clementine, so the couple’s third child is also their third girl, meaning poor old Jack is now drastically outnumbered!

Minnie was born on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 5:57 a.m., according to a picture Lisa shared on Instagram on Monday that featured her swaddled little newborn.

Next to baby Minnie is a board listing all the information about her birth, including that she weighed 7 lbs. and was 20 inches long when she entered the world.

“The final member of my little girl squad,” Lisa captioned the adorable photograph. “Everyone, meet the angelic, miss Minnie 😍🎀”

Last year, Jacked joked in an interview about his Lisa’s “psycho nesting mode” while pregnant.

“Lisa is currently redecorating the entire house,” he said of her overwhelming desire to prepare their home for the baby. “We’re repainting the kitchen, the cabinetry, replacing all the hardware. She now hates all of the rugs in our house, so we’re replacing all the rugs. It’s just like, ‘Please stop.’ I know not to rock the boat. I can’t say ‘No, we’re not doing that,’ because it gets tense. If I just smile and nod, I get to go surfing!”

The couple announced that they were expecting via an Instagram post back in August.

