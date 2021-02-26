Menu
RAREChina Conducted Anal COVID Test on US Diplomats “In Error” Read this Next

China Conducted Anal COVID Test on US Diplomats "In Error"
Advertisement
Long Island Cemetery Worker Killed as Grave Collapses on Him Daily Mail via Facebook, NBC via WABC/CNN
Daily Mail via Facebook, NBC via WABC/CNN

In a scene that seems straight out of a Stephen King story, a Long Island cemetery worker has died after being buried alive in a collapsed grave. Rodwin Allicock was 42 years old.

A Freak Accident?

42-year-old Rodwin Allicock, a Coram resident, had been an employee at Washington Memorial Park, a New York cemetery located in Mount Sinai, a hamlet on the north shore of Long Island. According to Suffolk County police, Allicock had been leveling the bottom of a 7-foot grave when the dirt collapsed in on him, crushing him. His co-workers tried to dig him out but were unable to save him. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders on Thursday morning.

Both the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Homicide Squad of the Suffolk County Police are investigating the nightmarish accident.

What To Do If You’re Buried Alive

WATCH: Saudi Crown Prince buys airfare for 80 of his falcons, reminds us we’ll never be rich

Emily Mack About the author:
Emily Mack is a staff writer for Rare. She currently lives in Chicago and has very strong opinions about where to find the best hot dog. She studied nonfiction writing at Columbia University in New York City, and recently graduated with the Ellis Avery Prize for creative writing. Her favorite topics are Cher, fast fashion, Chicago urban legends, and Jack Nicholson movies.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like