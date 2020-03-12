Actor Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have announced they have officially tested positive for Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. They are the first celebrities to go public with a diagnosis. Through a statement, both Wilson and Hanks, 63, revealed they have contacted the virus. The married couple was in Australia for the production of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley movie, starring Austin Butler as Presley himself. The two-time Oscar winner is said to portray Presley’s iconic manager Colonel Tom Parker. The official statement read:

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. A. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

Hank and Wilson’s news came just after President Donald Trump announced a 30-day suspension on travel from Europe to the United States due to the Coronavirus spread. Earlier this week, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

Hanks was awarded the Cecil B. DeMille award at the Golden Globes and earned his sixth Oscar nomination for playing the lovable and caring Mister Roger’s in Sony’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood for supporting actor. As far as Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis biopic, Elvis Presley is said to be played by Austin Butler. Butler beat other well-known leading men including Ansel Elgort, Miles Terrier Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Harry Styles. Luhrmann is known for creating other reboots such as Romeo + Juliet by casting Leonardo DiCaprio before Titanic.