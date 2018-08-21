I have to admit, this story is going to be a little biased because let’s face it, who doesn’t love Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder. The duo is collaborating again in a new film, and let me tell you, I am already crying. The film, Destination Wedding will star the duo, heading to a destination wedding (shocker), as single wedding people realizing they have a connection in the end. Two single people in an unknown destination? Straight out of The Notebook, bring on the rom-com! The trailer shows us exactly what we want to see when we want to see it, and how we want to see the relationship going.

This isn’t the first time these two iconic actors have starred together, back in 1992 the duo starred in Bram Stoker’s Dracula, as well as in A Scanner Darkly (2006) and The Private Lives of Pippa Lee (2009). What’s even better, according to Stranger Things star Winona Ryder, the co-stars might actually be married in real life! While promoting Destination Wedding, Ryder revealed that their ‘movie love’ might extend off-screen, because she believes the couple had a real wedding back in 1992, while filming Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

What’s even better than that? Well, Francis Ford Coppola apparently used a real Romanian priest, and he actually confirmed the marriage! The director stated he was unhappy with a stylised version of the scene and decided that having a real wedding ceremony, focusing on the Greek Orthodox Christianity religion. In an interview with The Guardian, Coppola stated,

“We actually did the ceremony and had the priest do the ceremony. So in a sense, when we were all done, we realized that Keanu and Winona really are married as a result of this scene and this ceremony.”

I mean..would them being married in real life be so bad? Let’s face it, after all these years, their chemistry is still strong, and it looks like the two have fun around each other. So, I’m just gonna say it. If they are married, well, there’s hope for the future! Put it this way, the two already have footage of their ceremony, with of course the whole death of a vampire thing, but hey, it’s a wedding right! Crazy stuff always happens at a wedding.

Now, we aren’t the only ones that are living for this new information, fans love the idea of our favorite 90’s couple on-screen, and maybe now off-screen, actually being married! I think Hollywood writers seriously need to write another rom-com about this. Two actors, one movie, fake marriage turns real marriage and lived happily ever after. Yup, give me all the rom-com’s, please!

Now, I don’t know if it’s true, but I want it to be because the idea of Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves accidentally being married for 25 years and just not knowing about it is just the cutest fucking thing. https://t.co/9bMEKCLiJY — Caleb Rhodus (@CalebRhodus) August 19, 2018

I guess this means that the marriage ceremony with Keanu I held in my bedroom the summer of 1994 is null and void then (I mean, I know it was in my head, but still). https://t.co/6JJUlTstsv — Heather Wixson (@thehorrorchick) August 19, 2018

Sounds like a charming rom-com. Two actors meet, accidentally get married for real on a movie set and then fall in love. Winona Ryder might have married Keanu Reeves for real on the set of "Dracula" https://t.co/2qotay3yMy — Starwolf Oakley (@starwolf_oakley) August 19, 2018