Dallas Mayor Confirms Divorce Following Affair Allegations From Wife

Mayor Eric Johnson is going through the Big D and we don’t mean Dallas.

Actually, Johnson is indeed the mayor of Dallas and he confirmed in a statement that he is indeed going through a divorce after 16 years of marriage to wife Nakita Johnson — who allegedly “caught” her husband having an affair with a city employee.

According to a report from D Magazine, Nakita Johnson said in court that she caught Eric Johnson in act at their home in 2021. The mayor denied having an affair in his own testimony, per WFAA.

Nor did he mention it in his statement acknowledging the divorce.

“As many who have been through the end of a marriage can understand, this has been an especially painful and messy process — and it is even more challenging to have this process play out publicly,” his statement read.

“Beyond this difficult moment, [Nakita Johnson] will always be the mother of our children, whom I love very much. They will continue to be my focus, and for their sake, I am asking for prayers and requesting privacy.”

WFAA News reports:

“At the crux of the allegations reported by D Magazine on Wednesday was Nakita Johnson’s reported testimony, in which she alleged catching Johnson being unfaithful with a city staffer at the Johnson household in February 2021. Her attorneys reportedly entered into evidence footage from the Johnsons’ home doorbell camera that showed the woman, who was then an employee of the city, arriving and leaving the Johnsons’ home, D Magazine reported.

“That footage was not shown in court, and Nakita Johnson reportedly did not detail what she saw during her testimony. But when asked if her husband had been unfaithful, she told the court yes, according to D Magazine.

“A source familiar with the situation told WFAA that several city staffers often worked out of the mayor’s home while Dallas City Hall was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Per D Magazine, Eric Johnson admitted during testimony that he shared a hotel room at the Riz Carlton during a trip to Montreal. But he denied that there was anything extra-curricular going on, claiming that the two slept in separate beds.

“After leaving her position with the City of Dallas, the woman who was alleged to have had an affair with the mayor launched a consulting firm — one that, campaign finance reports show, Mayor Johnson employed as part of his re-election campaign in 2023,” WFAA wrote.