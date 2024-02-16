Two Teens Charged in Kansas City Chiefs Parade Shooting

Two minors are facing multiple charges in connection with the deadly shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ celebratory parade earlier this week, officials said Friday.

Videos by Rare

Neither juvenile has been identified, though they reportedly are both teens. Each is being held on gun charges, as well as resisting arrest charges, according to the Jackson County Family Court Division in Missouri.

“The juveniles are currently detained in secure detention at the Juvenile Detention Center on gun related and resisting arrest charges,”court officials said in a statement.

“It is anticipated that additional charges are expected in the future as the investigation by the Kansas City Police Department continues.”

Three people were initially detained, though one since has been released, authorities said. That individual was also a minor, but was set free after investigators determined they were not involved in the shooting.

Popular Kansas City DJ Lisa Lopez-Gavlan, 43, was killed in the shooting and at least 20 others were injured. Police said the shooting was the result of a personal dispute, as opposed to an act of extremism or terrorism.

“This appears to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire,” Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a news conference on Thursday.

“Preliminary investigative findings have shown there is no nexus to terrorism or homegrown violent extremism.”

The New York Post wrote the following:

“Just moments before the gunfire rang out, hundreds of thousands of fans had lined the parade route and some even climbed trees and street poles or stood on rooftops to watch as players passed by on double-decker buses.

“Two fans attending the rally ended up tackling and detaining one of the three suspects, cops said.”

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime on Sunday to win their second straight Super Bowl.