Darius Rucker Arrested In Tennessee

Country music legend, and former lead singer of the 90s smash hit band ‘Hootie and the Blowfish’, Darius Rucker, has reportedly been arrested in Tennessee for a minor drug offense.

The singer was arrested today, Thursday, Feb. 1, in Williamson County, Tennessee. He is 57 years old.

Fox News reports on his arrest…

Country star Darius Rucker was arrested in Tennessee for a minor drug offense, Fox News Digital has learned. The 57-year-old singer was taken into custody on Thursday, Feb. 1, in Williamson County, Tennessee, according to TMZ. Darius was arrested for two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and one count of a violation of the state’s vehicle registration law.

He was booked in the Williamson County Jail around 1 p.m. ET and released approximately an hour later.

We will provide more information on his arrest when it becomes available.