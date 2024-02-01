Bud Light Reveals New Spokesman, Twitter Lights Up Comments

Bud Light, a brand which has seen its fair share of scrutiny over the last year for their hiring of transgender Dylan Mulvaney as their spokesperson, has just announced a change of direction. Seemingly going 100% against their prior ‘woke’ strategy, the brand has decided to being on Comedian Shane Gillis as their new spokesperson.

Videos by Rare

Gillis is an outspoken comedian who routinely makes jokes about the ‘protected classes’ of wokeism, marking a serious change for the embattled beer brand. Could this move signal an acceptance of normalcy?

After hiring Mulvaney, Bud Light’s sales are down 28.9 percent in the first two weeks of 2024 compared to 2023. Daily Mail reports on this…

Gillis shared images of himself inside the Anheuser-Busch brewery in St Louis, Missouri, as well as next to one of the brands iconic Clydesdale horses. Last year, Gillis had spoke about the ordeal with Mulvaney on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. The comedian said: ‘It became a joke, and that is tough to overcome marketing wise. ‘It’s tough to get people to order a Bud Light publicly because you are gonna get made fun of.’ In the controversial promotion, Mulvaney posted a video on April 1 of herself cracking open a Bud Light on her Instagram page. She showed off the customized can with her face on it – one of many corporate freebies she got and promoted to her millions of followers. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13033237/Bud-Light-U-turns-woke-partners-comedian-Shane-Gillis-notorious-foul-mouthed-racist-homophobic-jokes.html

Here’s how some Twitter users responded….

They’re really leaning into the whole “Bud Light is a joke” thing, aren’t they? — Caroline (@carolinecwilder) February 1, 2024

The positive “comments” on Bud Lights instagram page are 100% paid for. — Leonidus (@_LL_BB) February 1, 2024

It doesn’t matter who @budlight Partners with !

no respectable American, would ever be seen

holding a can of Bud Light again ! pic.twitter.com/HaJJ1uyfTw — LG4LG ☦️🍏801🕊 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@LG4LG) February 1, 2024