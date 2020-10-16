Prison stories can be incredibly terrifying, and sometimes, you honestly don’t know how to feel when you hear about them. Are actions justified for the crimes people have committed that landed them in there? And who’s to say they are and aren’t?

Deandre Austin, a 46-year-old inmate who was serving a life sentence for child molesting, was found murdered in a Northern California state prison. Officials say that his cellmate is the main suspect for killing the child molester, who was found unresponsive Wednesday evening in Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, a city southeast of Sacramento, only to be pronounced dead less than an hour later.

The child molester serving the life term:

Austin had been sentenced to a life term from Contra Costa County for the rape, lewd and lascivious conduct, continuous sex abuse of a child, penetration with a foreign object all with a child victim under the age of 14-years-old, as well as oral copulation and sodomy. His cellmate, 29-year-old Rodney Jordan was serving Los Angeles County sentences for first-degree burglary and second-degree robbery.

We have two clearly different types of criminals here, but am I to be the judge of that? I might be strongly opinionated, however, and if I had to choose between either, a convicted child molester would not be my choice. And I don’t approve of revenge crimes, but I would be lying if I said that I was sad about Rodney Jordan’s killing of his cellmate Deandre Austin.

Maybe I’m speaking out of turn, but I don’t think I would get too much hate for this. No child, or person for this matter, should have to experience what this child molester put his victim through. I also don’t believe people are allowed to take matters into their own hands because that just leads to absolute anarchy. Nevertheless, I wonder and would respect if Jordan felt angered by what Austin had done.