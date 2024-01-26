Donald Trump Ordered To Pay $83 Million In E. Jean Carroll Trial By Jury

Today, a New York Jury has ordered former President Donald Trump to pay $83 Million in damages E Jean Carroll for allegedly defaming her. A verdict was reached by this jury in less than 3 hours, as deliberations began today just after 1:40 pm EST.

Trump is being ordered to pay $11 Million for the ‘damage’ he allegedly did to Carroll’s reputation, $7.3 Million for emotional and other damages, and $65 Million in punitive damages.

NBC News reports on this update…

Former President Donald Trump must pay writer E. Jean Carroll over $83 million in damages for repeatedly defaming her, a jury found Friday. The nine-person jury began deliberations in federal court in New York at 1:40 p.m. ET and reached a verdict in just under three hours. The award included $11 million for damage to Carroll’s reputation, $7.3 million for emotional harm and other damages, and $65 million in punitive damages. The decision came after contentious closing arguments that saw Trump storm out of the courtroom. He returned for his own attorney’s closing arguments but left the courthouse at 4 p.m., before the jury returned its verdict. Trump had already been found liable for defaming Carroll while he was president by mocking her allegation that he’d sexually abused her, so this jury was only tasked with determining how much she should be paid in damages. Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan asked the jury for at least $24 million in compensatory damages for the harm she suffered and “lots and lots of money” in punitive damages to stop him from continuing to defame her. https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/verdict-reached-e-jean-carrolls-defamation-damages-trial-trump-rcna135919