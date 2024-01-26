Motorsports Champion Dead at 28

Australian motorsport champion Cameron Bartholomew, who has been called “true racing prodigy,” died suddenly on Thursday, his fiancee announced on social media. He was 28.

“With the heaviest of hearts we announce that heaven gained another angel this morning,’ write Chloe O’Carroll, who has three children with Bartholomew.

“Our beloved Cameron Bartholomew has passed away and we are in complete shock.

“Understandably we are heartbroken and are spending this time as a family to support one another during this difficult time.

“We respectfully ask for privacy whilst we grieve and reminisce the life that we were so lucky to share with Cam.

“For those that had the pleasure of knowing and being touched by Cameron’s presence there will be memorial details shared in time.”

A cause of death has not been determined.

Series X3 Club in Bartholomew’s home state of Queensland described Bartholomew as a “larrikin with a heart of gold”.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the sudden, unexpected, and tragic passing of one of our own racing family, Cam Bartholomew,” they wrote.

“He will be deeply missed. Vale Cam! Series X3 Qld offers our deepest condolences to Glen, Chris, Chloe and their families.”