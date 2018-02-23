One girl got a whole lot more than she paid for in a college science class when she uncovered a nasty family secret.
The unnamed student discovered that her father — the man who had raised her since she was a child and who she called “dad” for her entire life — wasn’t really her father. He was her uncle. And the story is just as bizarre as it sounds. Thankfully, Twitter user “Anya” managed to explain it:
And if that’s not the most absurd story to happen in a college class, it’s tough to find one to top it.
For those of you unfamiliar, Punnett squares are a way that you can match up the genes of a man and a woman to guess the odds of a child’s genetic make-up. They’re incredibly useful when a couple is trying to figure out what their child might look like. Here’s what they look like:
Those letters (BB, Bb, Bb, bb) are just stand-ins for traits like eye color or curly hair or, in this case, blood type. And while they can be a pain in the neck for high schoolers struggling through biology, we never thought we’d see an instance where one of these pesky little buggers broke up a marriage.