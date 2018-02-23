One girl got a whole lot more than she paid for in a college science class when she uncovered a nasty family secret.





The unnamed student discovered that her father — the man who had raised her since she was a child and who she called “dad” for her entire life — wasn’t really her father. He was her uncle. And the story is just as bizarre as it sounds. Thankfully, Twitter user “Anya” managed to explain it:

How a girl in my biology lecture found out her dad wasn't really her dad by my prof A thread — Anya (@anyahettich) February 21, 2018

So on Monday we’re discussing blood types and this girl was trying to figure out why her blood type didn’t make sense on her Punnett square — Anya (@anyahettich) February 21, 2018

She told the prof her dad was O and her mom was A but yet she was AB — Anya (@anyahettich) February 21, 2018

My prof explained that that’s impossible, that she’s confused on the blood types or something – she even drew out the different Punnett squares to show her — Anya (@anyahettich) February 21, 2018

The girl was persistent that she wasn’t wrong on the blood types and was confident that there was something wrong with how the prof was doing it — Anya (@anyahettich) February 21, 2018

So my prof told her to talk to her parents to double check the blood types and all and make sure the information was correct — Anya (@anyahettich) February 21, 2018

SOOOO, she comes back to class today and my prof made a point to ask if she was mistaken or confused — Anya (@anyahettich) February 21, 2018

This girl is ballsy, lemme tell ya. She announces it to the entire class of 243 people — Anya (@anyahettich) February 21, 2018

TURNS OUT, her mom had an affair with her husbands brother which is his step brother — Anya (@anyahettich) February 21, 2018

So technically, she’s been raised by her uncle and not her dad her entire life – her mom hid it from the both of them for 21 years — Anya (@anyahettich) February 21, 2018

Because my prof told her she was wrong with her blood types, she figured out her uncle was actually her dad and vice versa — Anya (@anyahettich) February 21, 2018

Now they're getting a divorce — Anya (@anyahettich) February 21, 2018

And if that’s not the most absurd story to happen in a college class, it’s tough to find one to top it.

For those of you unfamiliar, Punnett squares are a way that you can match up the genes of a man and a woman to guess the odds of a child’s genetic make-up. They’re incredibly useful when a couple is trying to figure out what their child might look like. Here’s what they look like:

Those letters (BB, Bb, Bb, bb) are just stand-ins for traits like eye color or curly hair or, in this case, blood type. And while they can be a pain in the neck for high schoolers struggling through biology, we never thought we’d see an instance where one of these pesky little buggers broke up a marriage.