This German Winter Olympic figure skater obviously set out to elicit strong emotions with her song choice, but outrage may not have been one of them.





21-year-old Nicole Schott chose the theme song from the heart-wrenching 1993 Holocaust film “Schindler’s List” to accompany her during her performance Thursday night, and was met with backlash online from people calling her song choice a mistake.

John Williams wrote the Oscar-winning score for the Steven Spielberg-helmed film, which tells the true story of a German businessman who decided to turn his factory into a refuge for over 1,200 Jews during the Holocaust. As a result, many people cited that having a German perform to the music due to its subject matter appropriate.

“Call me crazy but that doesn’t seem right,” wrote one bewildered viewer.

“A German figure skater using a song from Schindler’s List feels like something that should have been caught by one of the first 55,000 people it would have had to go through to get here,” shared another.

Although Schott only came in 18th place in the singles event, the criticism over the music overshadowed any positive aspects the performance.

Interestingly, this was not the first time the “Schindler’s List” theme has been used for figure skating choreography, or even by a German, according to Time Magazine. Katarina Witt, a fellow German, utilized the music mere months after the film’s premiere during a 1994 non-Olympic event while Russia’s Yulia Lipnitskaya, then 15 years old, used the score during her free program skate — and landed a gold medal — in the 2014 Sochi Games. Additionally, current Olympic commentator Johnny Weir skated to it 2003 at the Duluth Ice Form, but in the wake of the heavy derision, it stands to reason that skaters will be reconsidering selecting it in the future.