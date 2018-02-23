Houston Water is announcing major repairs affecting the water pressure of those living in areas north of I-10 in Houston through March 9.
Houston Water will be conducting repair work on a large raw water line starting Friday, Feb. 23, that could cause water pressure in certain zip codes to drop. The zip codes that could experience a pressure drop are:
- 77008
- 77009
- 77016
- 77018
- 77022
- 77026
- 77028
- 77037
- 77040
- 77041
- 77043
- 77055
- 77076
- 77080
- 77086
- 77088
- 77091
- 77092
- 77093
According to KTRK, the repairs won’t impact Houstonian’s water quality, or result in any disruption of water service, just a drop in the pressure of the water coming through your faucet.
The 102-inch in diameter line scheduled for repair is reportedly the main source of water to the City of Houston East Water Purification Plant on Federal Road. The main is operated by the Coastal Water Authority.
If you live in the affected area and want to report any concerns, officials urge you to contact 311.
