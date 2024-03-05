Indiana Man Charged With Holding Casino Employees At Gunpoint In Chaotic Robbery Attempt

It was a pretty big gamble and it didn’t pay off.

An Indiana man has been arrested and charged with holding employees at the Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg at gunpoint as he tried to rob the place.

Daniel Birdseye, 39, has been charged with kidnapping, robbery armed with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement, intimidation and battery on public safety official, per Dearborn County Prosecuting Attorney Lynn Deddens.

Police respond to calls of an attempted robbery at the Hollywood Casino in Indiana. (WLWT)

Birdseye allegedly entered the casino over the weekend and “held multiple Hollywood Casino employees at gunpoint,” though fired no shots.

“This was a very dangerous and potentially deadly situation,” Deddens said. “Birdseye brandished and pointed the gun at several Hollywood employees and threatened to shoot at least one of them. … He held a man at gunpoint in order to help in his attempted escape.”

Video footage revealed that Birdseye was at the casino earlier in the day, before coming back to perform his alleged robbery attempt.

Calls from the casino helped lead police to the scene of the crime. (WLWT)

On the bright side, no one was injured — only likely frightened for their lives.

Frantic calls from people who were on the ground at the time led police to the scene of the crime, as reported by WLWT.