Fans React to Killer Mike Arrested at Grammys Ceremony

Last night, as viewers tuned into the annual Grammy Award Ceremony, a dramatic scene unfolded on Twitter. Hip-hopartist “Killer Mike” was escorted out of the event by several police officers, while in handcuffs.

Watch the clip of this moment below…

🚨Just in: Rapper Killer Mike gets arrested at the Grammy’s in Los Angeles being taken away in handcuffs after he won three awards.



The reason for his arrest is unclear at this time.

Once the news hit Twitter, fans of the artist began to express their support for the rapper. Several users have been posting on social media, claiming that Mike recently refused to endorse the Biden campaign and are linking that to his arrest.

The LAPD released a statement on the arrest on Monday, stating that the rapper was taken into custody due to a “physicalaltercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court.” However, they did not provide details about when theincident took place or the circumstances surrounding it.

There have also been quite a few online comments poking fun at the rapper, asking “who is Killer Mike,” and drawing comparisons to Will Smith’s physical assault of Chris Rock, suggesting that the same rules should apply.

Yea, I’m looking forward to @FirstTake in the AM, but that ain’t on my mind right now. Riddle me this: How in the Hell does Killer Mike get taken from the Grammy’s in HANDCUFFS for an “alleged Crime” but Will Smith gets to accept his speech AND party — with no arrest — after… — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 5, 2024

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Killer Mike accepts the “Best Rap Song” award for “Scientists & Engineers” onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Peacock Theater on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)