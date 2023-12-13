Father of Jeffrey Dahmer Dead at 87

Lionel Dahmer, the father of notorious late serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 87.

The cause of death is unknown, as Lionel Dahmer had been in hospice care in Medina County, Ohio, the local health department confirmed.

Lionel, a chemical analyst, always stood by his son despite the fact Jeffrey killed 17 people and ate some of their remains.

“I still love my son. I’ll always stick by him — I always have,” Lionel once told Oprah Winfrey.

Per the New York Post:

The father-of-two was a regular visitor to see his son in prison until he was beaten to death with a metal bar by fellow prisoner Christopher Scarver in 1994, less than a years after he was convicted on his heinous crimes.

“His death comes almost a year after his wife Shari died on Jan. 13 at a nursing home in Seville — roughly 25 miles outside of Akron.

“Lionel’s caretaker told The Sun in 2022 the elderly man still got “pissed” every time Scarver’s name got brought up.”

Jeffrey Dahmer’s younger brother, David, is the last surviving member of the family. David changed his last name years ago and was last known to be living in Green, Ohio, with his wife and children. His whereabouts today are unknown.

The Post added:

“Lionel had divorced Dahmer’s mother, Joyce Flint, in 1978 when Jeffrey was around 18 and his brother David was 12.

“He wrote a book A Father’s Story which told how he had brought up Dahmer from his perspective and tried to examine what made him commit the crimes he did. He admitted to being aware of his sons heavy drinking, aimless nature and fascination with dead animals.

“He also said he had made many attempts to get through to him and encourage him to live an normal life, but could find little reason for why he became a murderer in his account.”

Following the murders, Jeffrey Dahmer claimed to have become a born-again Christian in prison and began attending church services. His request to be baptized was granted in prison shortly before his own murder.

Lionel was portrayed by actor Richard Jenkins in the Netflix hit series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Warning: Trailer below consists of raw language and images that some may find disturbing .