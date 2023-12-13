30 FBI Terror Watchlist Migrants Caught At Southern Border Since October

As migrants continue to flow through our southern border, it has been revealed that potential terrorist threats are making their way over as well.

According to a recent Fox interview between Fox’s Sandra Smith and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd, there have been a concerning number of individuals on the terror watchlist who have made their way to the US-Mexico border. Thankfully all 30 of the individuals were apprehended, however the danger still remains.

As Brandon Judd pointed out, the cartels are capitalizing on our Border Patrol being overwhelmed and are attempting to smuggle whatever they please. When Brandon is referring to the overwhelmed Border Patrol, he means the roughly 5000 migrants being released into the US daily.

At least 30 individuals on the terror watchlist have been encountered trying to cross the border since October 1st — and more have likely made it through undetected pic.twitter.com/wyTumhZtu9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 11, 2023

For comparison, a 2022 report by Newsweek showed that under the Trump Administration 51,000 migrants were being let into the US monthly, which means about 1,700 migrants per day. So why has the border issue nearly tripled since President Joe Biden took office?

Brandon Judd was sure to point out in the interview that: “We’re just going to continue to see more and more people cross our borders illegally. That’s the invitation that allows these cartels to go out and advertise their services, that’s why so many people are coming. As long as we continue to reward people for violating our laws, people will continue to come.”

WATCH:@BPUnion President Brandon Judd joins @SandraSmithFox as live images show large groups of migrants crossing the U.S. southern border illegally. He explains the magnitude of the crisis and how Border Patrol is completely overwhelmed. #AmericaReports pic.twitter.com/T6zlmyu3IZ — America Reports (@AmericaRpts) December 11, 2023

Judd then added: “We’re really not enforcing our laws upon anybody that crosses our borders illegally, and if we continue to do that, people will continue to come.” What Brandon Judd is referring to is the lacking laws regarding ‘asylum’ that are currently so loose we see these large numbers of people getting in easily.

To combat this, Republicans in Congress have been lobbying for Trump era policies to be reinforced, however the Democrats in congress have refused to adjust the asylum policies. Because of this disagreement, funds have been delayed to Ukraine, Israel, and our border that could desperately use the assistance.

Read More:Congress At Odds Over Border Policy And War Funding