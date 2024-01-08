Fisherman Dies After Leg Bitten Off by Great White Shark

A young fisherman had his leg bitten off and was killed by a 13-foot-long great white shark while the man dove for scallops off the Mexican coast, authorities said. The tragedy occurred in the Pacific Ocean.

Victor Alejandro Soto Garcia, 22, has ben identified as the victim by local news outlets.

The New York Post reported that Garcia “was attacked by the apex predator on Dec. 29 in the Gulf of California near Playa Tojahui, a beach in the town of Huatabampo, Sonora state, according to Mexico News Daily.“

Garcia reportedly died at the scene of the attack.

“The body of the young man was taken by his fishermen colleagues to the pier in Yavaros,”the Sonora Civil Protection agency CEPC said.

Per the Post:

Garcia was not wearing a shark-repellent bracelet at the time of the deadly attack, agency officials said. Such devices emit electronic signals or chemicals that are intended to keep sharks from approaching people in the water. Some 100 anti-shark bracelets were handed out to local fishermen in Sonora state last year. In the wake of the deadly incident, the Sonora Civil Protection agency urged fishermen to “have the necessary preventive measures to carry out their activities.”