Biden Appears Extremely Confused, Mouth Hangs Open Upon Arrival In Delaware (Video)

President Joe Biden appeared extremely confused when landing in Delaware on January 5th, 2023 for another vacation. Biden spent the weekend in Delaware after spending the holidays in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

While speaking to officials on the ground, Biden appeared extremely confused, looking around as if he had no idea where he was. The President’s jaw was also hanging open for a majority of the clip we are about to show you.

What is wrong with President Biden? Why, despite the fact that he takes more vacations than nearly any President in modern history, does Biden never appear well rested? Whatever is ailing this President, it is not reparable with rest.

See Biden with his mouth ajar, struggling to comprehend where he is in the clip below…

After two weeks of vacation and a 32-minute speech, Biden is back in Delaware for a weekend respite.



He was VERY confused upon landing. pic.twitter.com/OLi8EqBeqD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 6, 2024

Why does nobody in Washington D.C. address Biden’s very evident cognitive decline? Are we seriously supposed to believe that this individual is capable of conducting the duties of the office of President of the United States?