Florida Woman Falls Into Pond, Eaten By Alligators

An elderly woman died following a fall into her pond at a Florida country club. The woman was near her home when she was attacked and killed by a pair of alligators. The tragedy happened at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club Englewood, Florida, per WTVT.

Newsweek wrote, “Two alligators — one that was 8 feet 10 inches long, and another that was 7 feet 7 inches long — then attacked her as she tried to stay afloat, according to WTVT, which cited officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). The FWC responded to the scene to remove the alligators as part of its investigation.”

Deputies said the woman struggled to stay afloat and then alligators then attacked. Medical examiners pronounced her dead at the scene.

“In recent years, Florida has experienced tremendous human population growth. Many residents seek waterfront homes, and increasingly participate in water-related activities. This can result in more frequent alligator-human interactions, and a greater potential for conflict,” the FWC website reads. “Although many Floridians have learned to coexist with alligators, the potential for conflict always exists.”

That said, serious injuries and death caused by alligators is extremely rare, the FWC noted.