Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey praised the bureau for standing up against “weasels and liars” after news began to surface that the Trump administration was considering releasing a controversial memo that allegedly showed bias within the Department of Justice.





In a tweet sent out Thursday evening, the former director wrote, “All should appreciate the FBI speaking up. I wish more of our leaders would. But take heart: American history shows that, in the long run, weasels and liars never hold the field, so long as good people stand up. Not a lot of schools or streets named for Joe McCarthy.”

The FBI has come under increased scrutiny in recent days as Republicans push for the release of a memo compiled by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., that allegedly contains information on surveillance program abuses during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Congressional Republicans are attempting to make the case that the investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible collusion with Russia was based on faulty information connected with people supporting former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, according to The Hill.

The bureau issued a rare statement this week regarding the memo, saying it had “grave concerns” with its possible release.

“With regard to the House Intelligence Committee’s memorandum, the FBI was provided a limited opportunity to review this memo the day before the committee voted to release it,” the FBI said in a statement. “As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.”

Following the bureau’s statement, the FBI Agents Association issued its own statement backing up FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“The FBI Agents Association appreciates FBI Director Chris Wray standing shoulder to shoulder with the men and women of the FBI as we work together to protect our country from criminal and national security threats,” the association said in a statement.

“As Director Wray noted, FBI Special Agents have remained steadfast in their dedication to professionalism, and we remain focused on our important work to protect the country from terrorists and criminals—both domestic and international,” the statement continued. “Special Agents take a solemn oath to our country and to the Constitution, and the American public continues to be well-served by the world’s preeminent law enforcement agency.”

Director Wray was hired last year after President Donald Trump fired Comey for his handling of the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

At the time, the White House released the letter sent to Comey to reporters, in it President Trump informs Comey of his reason for firing, writing, “While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the bureau.”

