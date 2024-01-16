Former NFL Linebacker Dead at 32

Ronald Powell, a fifth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in the 2014 NFL Draft, has died. He was 32.

Videos by Rare

Powell stood out as a linebacker at the University of Florida before his stint in the pros. Along with the Saints, he spent time with the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks. He was released by the Seahawks in 2017 after being placed on injured reserve.

After that, he spent time with the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football for the 2019 season. The league disbanded shortly thereafter.

Powell’s death was confirmed by the NFL Players Association. A cause was not provided.

“Today we mourn the loss of Ronald Powell — a father, a brother, and a son who was loved and cherished by so many. We send comfort to all those who knew Ronald,” the union wrote.

Today we mourn the loss of Ronald Powell- a father, a brother, and a son who was loved and cherished by so many. We send comfort to all those who knew Ronald. #RIP pic.twitter.com/p4ZZLNYNTO — NFLPA Former Players (@NFLPAFmrPlayers) January 16, 2024

The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports:

Listed at 6-foot-3, 247 pounds, the California native was an impressive figure at linebacker when the Saints drafted him. He was rated a five-star prospect out of Rancho Verde High School, and was considered one of the nation’s top defensive ends when he signed with Florida. Powell spent one season with the Saints in 2014, registering two tackles in 14 games played. He was released on Sept. 1, 2015, and placed on the Saints’ injured reserved list after he cleared waivers. A year later, Powell was signed a to the Chicago Bears practice squad. He landed on the practice squad with the Seattle Seahawks in December of 2016. The linebacker’s last stint in pro football came with the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football in 2019.

I Love You Forever till we meet again an EXCELLENT FATHER Respected Brother and a Loving Son I am saddened to shared with the rest of the world that Ronald Powell Transitioned Earlier today. REST IN POWER RONALD POWELL ….. pic.twitter.com/Rx9dS7J4S5 — SACKMAN LIVES (@JuniorGalette93) January 15, 2024