‘Game of Thrones’ Star Dead at 39

Longtime Game of Thrones actor Darren Kent has died as a result of his recent health struggles. He was 39.

“It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend by his side,” a statement from his agency read. “Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend.”

A representative from his agency, Samantha Dodd, confirmed on CNN that Kent was 39. She did not offer an exact cause of death.

Kent had been suffering from multiple chronic health issues — including arthritis, osteoporosis and a rare skin disorder. He won the best actor trophy at the 2012 Van D’or Independent Film Awards for his role in Sunny Boy, in which Kent drew from personal experience in portraying a boy who had to avoid the sun because of a rare skin condition.

Per People: “While best known for playing a goatherder from Slavers Bay in an episode of the hit HBO drama series Game of Thrones, the Essex, England-born actor also appeared in the long-running British TV series EastEnders and in the 2012 film Snow White and the Huntsman. His other credits include Marshal’s Law, the BBC adaptation of Les Misérables, Bloody Cuts, Shameless and Community.”

Fellow British actor Lee Mead called Kent “an amazing human being.”

Mead added that Kent was always “giving of his time to people and always so positive. A fine actor too and he achieved so much as well. Such heartbreaking news.”

Director and screenwriter Jane Gull also offers praise for the late actor.

“What a privilege it was to be your friend and to work together on so many projects over the years,” she wrote. “Life won’t be the same without you. I will miss you so much.”

