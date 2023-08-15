Once again, US President Joe Biden fumbled one of his speeches. With a building reputation for needing extra help, Joe Biden strikes again in Wisconsin.

Biden is visiting Wisconsin with the intention of touting his “Bidenomics” policies, and winning over voters. As reported by AP, Wisconsin could prove crucial to Biden’s chances at the 2024 election. While in Wisconsin, Biden visited a factory. At the factory he claimed his policies benefit Americans saying: “It’s really kind of basic: we just decided to invest in America again.”

One would assume, the leader of the United States who boasts of such apparent economic improvement would also be able to find his way off of the stage on which he is speaking. In fact, exiting the stage could be seen as ‘really kind of basic.’ Unfortunately for ole Joe, the feat proved to be more difficult than expected.

Biden Gets Lost, Needs Directions Off Stage In Wisconsin (Video)

You go that way, Joe pic.twitter.com/j9fURw7kQu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 15, 2023

Our President concluded with the honorable words: “May God bless you all, and may God bless our troops.” Truly a respectable statement, no matter the political party or agenda. However what happened next fell a bit short of respectable, or honorable. As soon as he finished his speech, Joe Biden began searching the crowd for any sign of where to go. After looking around blankly, the President finally found a guide who motioned where to go. Biden can be seen pointing towards the individual as he discovers his exit from the stage, namely the steps to his immediate left.

Though Joe Biden may have good intentions for those in his audience, it seems that he would not even realize it, as he repeatedly struggles to speak, walk, and know where to go. At least he is taking it slow and has taken more than a year’s worth of vacationing during his three years as President so far.