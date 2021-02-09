A California man has contracted COVID-19 after being fully immunized with the Pfizer vaccine. Health experts are now warning this could become more common with the variants that have now emerged in the pandemic. According to Gary Michael, he got a phone call from the Orange County Health Department where a healthcare worker revealed his diagnosis.

He stated, “They told me that yes, I’m positive with coronavirus and they went through my symptoms and the precautions of what I should do as far as quarantine.” Michael previously received both of his COVID-19-vaccines. His first dose was on December 28, followed by a second vaccine on January 18. Three weeks have officially passed since those vaccinations, yet Miachel still tested positive for COVID at Mission Hospital. He had initially gone to the hospital for an unrelated health issue.

OC Man Tests Positive For COVID-19 Weeks After Getting Second Vaccine Dose

According to Dr. Tirso del Junco, Chief Medical Officer for 7 southern California hospitals, there have been at least 7 cases of people who have tested positive for COVID after getting the vaccine. He noted, “You might be surprised by this man’s story, this patient’s story. I’m not. It’s not the first one I’ve heard of. I think I’ve heard of 6 or 7 independent cases in the last three weeks of people vaccinated with different timelines who have been vaccinated, who have tested positive. I think we’re going to continue to see that more and more.”

Doctors and the CDC are now urging people to keep wearing their face masks whether they have been vaccinated or not. Apparently, new mutant COVID strains are spreading in the country. Del Junco noted, “And we’re going to truly understand the effectiveness and how long these vaccines are effective, number 1. Number 2, as soon as we started the vaccine program is when we started hearing about these mutant strains. We have three aggressive mutant strains now that people keep talking about and that’s long after we started this vaccination process.”

Michaels live-in girlfriend also tested positive for coronavirus, 5 days after he received his second Pfizer dose. Luckily, he is said to recover since the case is relatively minor.