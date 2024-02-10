Helicopter Flying To Super Bowl Crashes, Killing All 6 Passengers

A helicopter traveling over the Mojave desert in California crashed today, killing all 6 of the passengers that were onboard. The helicopter was en route to Las Vegas, Nevada just ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

The crash happened at around 10:00pm on Friday night. Fox News reports on the deadly crash…

Six people are presumed dead after a helicopter crashed in the California section of the Mojave Desert on Friday, authorities say.The crash happened at around 10 p.m. Friday local time. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News Digital that the helicopter was an Eurocopter EC130, and that six people were on board. The crash happened near Nipton, California, which is right along the California-Nevada border, east of Interstate 15, near Halloran Springs Road, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department told local outlets that the helicopter departed Palm Springs Airport at around 8:45 p.m. on Friday. It was en route to Boulder City, Nevada before it crashed. Boulder City is roughly 26 miles away from Las Vegas. There was reportedly rainy and snowy weather at the time of the crash. Authorities have been searching for survivors, but none have been found. No victims have been identified. https://www.foxnews.com/us/six-people-presumed-dead-helicopter-crashes-californias-mojave-desert-route-las-vegas-area