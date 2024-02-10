Fans React to Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Ruled Out For Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 09: Almost Andy Reid speaks on SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII on February 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Just one day away from the biggest game of the year, the Kansas City Chiefs have ruled All-Pro offensive lineman Joe Thuney out for their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.



Many people on social media are suggesting that this could be a devastating blow to the Chiefs’ offensive line, potentially shifting the advantage to their opponent. With weapons like Chase Young and Nick Bosa on the San Francisco defense, an All-Pro guard like Thuney can make the difference.

Chiefs fans are hoping that Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will be able to overcome the loss of Thuney, while 49ers fans hope that their team will be able to take advantage of the veterans absence.

