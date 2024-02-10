Fans React to Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Ruled Out For Super Bowl

Just one day away from the biggest game of the year, the Kansas City Chiefs have ruled All-Pro offensive lineman Joe Thuney out for their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

We have activated RB Jerick McKinnon from Reserve/Injured.



We have activated Practice Squad player NT Mike Pennel via Standard Elevation.



We have placed G Joe Thuney on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/aylQqvslKh — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 10, 2024

Many people on social media are suggesting that this could be a devastating blow to the Chiefs’ offensive line, potentially shifting the advantage to their opponent. With weapons like Chase Young and Nick Bosa on the San Francisco defense, an All-Pro guard like Thuney can make the difference.

From Super Bowl Live: #Chiefs G Joe Thuney is out for the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/r7fha4Hjan — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2024

Chiefs fans are hoping that Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will be able to overcome the loss of Thuney, while 49ers fans hope that their team will be able to take advantage of the veterans absence.