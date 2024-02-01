Hulu Cracking Down on Password Sharing

First Netflix and now Hulu. How on earth are we supposed to watch a streaming giant for free?

Or at least watch it via someone else’s account. But such an idea will indeed be tougher, as Hulu is now joining Netflix in attempting to limit password sharing between separate residences.

NBC 6 News reports:

The Disney-owned company has revised its terms of services, which now bans sharing accounts with people outside of their household. The new policy went into effect last week for new subscribers, and will begin to be enforced for existing Hulu customers beginning on March 14. Although the specifics on how Hulu will monitor each account are not clear, the provider warned it “may limit or terminate access to the service” for those who violate the new policy. The changes to Hulu follow similar updates made to the Disney+ and ESPN+ subscriber agreement last year.

Streaming companies used to be aware of password-sharing, but just let it go. That was clearly an attempt to build the business. They wanted to make it so once you learned to love Hulu, Netflix or whatever, you couldn’t live without it.

So it only makes sense that those companies are making you pay for their services now.